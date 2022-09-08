LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,528 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.69% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $18,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth about $7,933,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 106.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 549,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 283,039 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth about $4,610,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,315,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,096,000 after purchasing an additional 135,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,493,000 after purchasing an additional 122,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLYM has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -106.02%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

