LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.83% of Aaron’s worth $17,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 398,527 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 823.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 297,994 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 28.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 723,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 162,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 747,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 98,837 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.75. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $610.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

