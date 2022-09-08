LSV Asset Management Buys 29,234 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,298,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,234 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 4.20% of Universal Insurance worth $17,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVE stock opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $292.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.81 million. Universal Insurance had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -640.00%.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $249,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,381,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,213,975.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

