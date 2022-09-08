LSV Asset Management Sells 39,802 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,802 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.16% of Kelly Services worth $18,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 66.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 102.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KELYA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Kelly Services from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Kelly Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $589.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kelly Services news, Director Donald R. Parfet bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,527.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Featured Stories

