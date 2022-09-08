Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 4,575 JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 351,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 287,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 152,287 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,130,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,736,000 after acquiring an additional 54,845 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 444,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after acquiring an additional 126,646 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $6,640,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JCPB opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average is $49.25. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18.

