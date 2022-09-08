Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 77 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $192,869,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,295.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,237,000 after buying an additional 310,099 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,241,000 after buying an additional 119,918 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5,447.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,871,000 after acquiring an additional 113,205 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,035,000 after acquiring an additional 111,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,306,356.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total transaction of $2,745,498.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 216,168 shares in the company, valued at $114,484,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $16,926,370 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $427.19 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $348.02 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $455.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.66. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

