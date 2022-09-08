Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRM. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $52.75 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $51.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 196.03%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $477,548. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

