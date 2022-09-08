Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $56.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

