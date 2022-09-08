Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 2,783 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 17.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,972,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after buying an additional 74,474 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -3.81%.

ILPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading

