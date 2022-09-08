Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires New Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 7.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 698,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 31,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 2.2 %

BNL opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $27.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 147.95%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

