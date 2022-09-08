Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $213,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $234.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $143.63 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.62%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

