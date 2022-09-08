Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $230,000. Vericrest Private Wealth purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPAB opened at $25.95 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.64 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90.

