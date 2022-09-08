Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires New Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Getty Realty by 5.5% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTY opened at $30.18 on Thursday. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.38. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 50.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

