LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.70% of Hawaiian worth $17,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Hawaiian by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $810.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $691.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius initiated coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

