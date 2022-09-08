LSV Asset Management Sells 6,845 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.62% of Boise Cascade worth $17,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCC. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Boise Cascade by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Boise Cascade by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $219,292.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCC. Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

BCC opened at $61.69 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $51.30 and a one year high of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.62.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.85. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.62 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.44%.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.