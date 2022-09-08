Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Stake Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,840,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.05% of Audacy worth $16,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AUD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Audacy by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 142,757 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Audacy by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Audacy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Audacy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,755,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Audacy by 9.3% during the first quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 56,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. 51.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AUD opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Audacy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUD shares. B. Riley downgraded Audacy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Audacy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Audacy from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

