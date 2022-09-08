Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $23,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $34,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 118.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.80.

ELV stock opened at $485.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $481.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.63. The firm has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

