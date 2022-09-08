Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,111,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.70% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $22,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 550,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.3% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 165,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OCSL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.24. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 227.59%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

