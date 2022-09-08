LSV Asset Management Sells 47,170 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,170 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.56% of ScanSource worth $22,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,824,000 after purchasing an additional 243,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $41.01.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

