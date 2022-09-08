ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.74% of ABM Industries worth $22,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $45.74 on Thursday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.04.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg bought 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.16 per share, for a total transaction of $247,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,959.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

