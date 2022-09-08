LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,564 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $21,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TM. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 284,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Macquarie lowered Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 0.4 %

About Toyota Motor

Shares of TM stock opened at $143.34 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $140.96 and a 52-week high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.98.

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.