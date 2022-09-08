Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.21% of Williams-Sonoma worth $21,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $146.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.46 and its 200-day moving average is $138.38. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.