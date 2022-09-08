CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47,732 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.29% of CACI International worth $20,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in CACI International by 29.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth $209,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CACI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.86.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $483,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CACI opened at $277.88 on Thursday. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $238.29 and a twelve month high of $313.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.33 and a 200-day moving average of $282.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.02. CACI International had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

