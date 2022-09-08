Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.38% of Nordstrom worth $16,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JWN. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 63.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 513.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.35.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

