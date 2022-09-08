Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,040 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.71% of Meritage Homes worth $20,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Meritage Homes by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Meritage Homes by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Meritage Homes by 0.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 5.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.14.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $76.51 on Thursday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $125.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

