LSV Asset Management Raises Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,949 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.77% of National Health Investors worth $20,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NHI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,094,000 after buying an additional 130,364 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 856,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,541,000 after buying an additional 123,298 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,395,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,549,000 after buying an additional 107,179 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,490,000 after buying an additional 64,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Capital One Financial began coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

National Health Investors Stock Up 2.1 %

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,147.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NHI opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.92. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $67.16.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.58%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.