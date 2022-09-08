LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,890 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6,170.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,656 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,896,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $84,537,000 after buying an additional 80,939 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $521.68 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a market cap of $487.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $528.32 and its 200 day moving average is $509.01.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.
UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.
UnitedHealth Group Profile
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.
See Also
