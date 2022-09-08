LSV Asset Management Has $15.30 Million Stock Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.47% of Prospect Capital worth $15,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 12.9% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 79,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 17.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 80.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.66%.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

