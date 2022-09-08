LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.55% of Rush Enterprises worth $15,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 1.9 %

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.09 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 14.24%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

Further Reading

