Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,728 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.53.

Devon Energy stock opened at $68.36 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average is $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.