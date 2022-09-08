Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,664,000 after acquiring an additional 19,109 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,929 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 668.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.88.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $156.82.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 441.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $592.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.86 million. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $140,438.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,151 shares of company stock valued at $399,436 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

