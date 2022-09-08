SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 34,838 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,051,649 shares.The stock last traded at $37.68 and had previously closed at $37.90.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,511,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after buying an additional 1,119,590 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2,785.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 573,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after buying an additional 553,774 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 179.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 415,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,731,000 after purchasing an additional 266,698 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,462,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,415,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

