SVF Investment (NASDAQ:SVFA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 150,062 shares.The stock last traded at $9.92 and had previously closed at $9.92.

SVF Investment Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVF Investment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SVF Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in SVF Investment by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVF Investment Company Profile

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

