iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 204,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,067,778 shares.The stock last traded at $36.59 and had previously closed at $36.81.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Energy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IXC. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,821,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4,091.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,372 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,194,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,132,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,353,000 after purchasing an additional 670,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,151,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

