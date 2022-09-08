Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 451,519 shares.The stock last traded at $16.87 and had previously closed at $16.74.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BSAC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Itau BBA Securities cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 16.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.7% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 20,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
