Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 451,519 shares.The stock last traded at $16.87 and had previously closed at $16.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BSAC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Itau BBA Securities cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $668.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 16.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.7% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 20,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander-Chile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.