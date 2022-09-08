Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 22,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 564,260 shares.The stock last traded at $121.30 and had previously closed at $121.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,205,000 after acquiring an additional 32,871 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 321.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,958,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 367,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,927,000 after acquiring an additional 161,741 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

