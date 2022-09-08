Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 48,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,375,435 shares.The stock last traded at $5.70 and had previously closed at $5.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Stories

