SES AI (NYSE:SES) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 20,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 457,469 shares.The stock last traded at $5.41 and had previously closed at $4.68.

SES AI Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,566,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,621.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,566,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,621.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Qichao Hu acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $95,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 583,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,413.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,293 shares of company stock worth $646,320.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

About SES AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

