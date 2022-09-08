SES AI (NYSE:SES) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SESGet Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 20,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 457,469 shares.The stock last traded at $5.41 and had previously closed at $4.68.

SES AI Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,566,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,621.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,566,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,621.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Qichao Hu acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $95,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 583,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,413.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,293 shares of company stock worth $646,320.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

