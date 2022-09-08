SES AI (NYSE:SES) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 20,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 457,469 shares.The stock last traded at $5.41 and had previously closed at $4.68.
SES AI Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,566,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,621.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,566,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,621.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Qichao Hu acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $95,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 583,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,413.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,293 shares of company stock worth $646,320.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI
About SES AI
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SES AI (SES)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.