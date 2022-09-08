Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,443,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 19,567,576 shares.The stock last traded at $6.58 and had previously closed at $6.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.
Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,049,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,746,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,633,000 after purchasing an additional 867,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Annaly Capital Management Company Profile
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.
