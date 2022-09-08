Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,443,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 19,567,576 shares.The stock last traded at $6.58 and had previously closed at $6.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The company had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,049,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,746,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,633,000 after purchasing an additional 867,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.