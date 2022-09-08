Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 46,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,183,355 shares.The stock last traded at $14.06 and had previously closed at $14.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on NAVI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Navient to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a current ratio of 15.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.50 million. Navient had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 132,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 86,039 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

