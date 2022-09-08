First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 136,425 shares.The stock last traded at $18.83 and had previously closed at $18.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

First Foundation Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

