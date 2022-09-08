Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Shares Gap Down to $4.17

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.17, but opened at $4.07. Terran Orbital shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 613 shares changing hands.

LLAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38.

In other news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 75,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $384,785.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,104,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,666,567.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,715 shares of company stock valued at $599,677.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Terran Orbital in the first quarter worth about $151,181,000. Lockheed Martin Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,857,000. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,097,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

