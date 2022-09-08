BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Gap Down to $23.31

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.31, but opened at $22.73. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 194 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. B. Riley cut their price target on BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

In related news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $92,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 36,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,446.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $92,138.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 36,218 shares in the company, valued at $725,446.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $144,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,191.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,401 shares of company stock valued at $313,764. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $90,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 714.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.