Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Shares Gap Down to $84.18

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.18, but opened at $82.04. Church & Dwight shares last traded at $81.76, with a volume of 15,821 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.07.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.50.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

