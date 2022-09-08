USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Shares Gap Down to $63.96

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.96, but opened at $62.22. USANA Health Sciences shares last traded at $61.64, with a volume of 80 shares traded.

USNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, USANA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.74.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 5,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $352,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 5,029 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $352,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $99,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,919 shares of company stock worth $556,186. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. 54.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

