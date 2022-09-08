MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $2.74

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.66. MarketWise shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 768 shares trading hands.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 660,725 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,764,135.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,085,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,243.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in MarketWise by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MarketWise by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketWise by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MarketWise by 1,238.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

