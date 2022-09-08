Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Gap Down to $25.03

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.03, but opened at $24.26. Relay Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 345 shares.

RLAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,751 shares of company stock valued at $891,694. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

