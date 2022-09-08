PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Gap Down to $51.88

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.88, but opened at $50.22. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $50.87, with a volume of 1,037 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTCT. Raymond James raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.88.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insider Activity

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.89% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $118,519.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,374.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,673,000 after acquiring an additional 44,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after buying an additional 440,850 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 8.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,688,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,650,000 after buying an additional 135,806 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,646,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 110,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 25.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,466,000 after buying an additional 158,330 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Stories

