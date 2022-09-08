Leon Hoare Acquires 23,761 Shares of Medical Developments International Limited (ASX:MVP) Stock

Medical Developments International Limited (ASX:MVP – Get Rating) insider Leon Hoare purchased 23,761 shares of Medical Developments International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.43 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of A$33,954.47 ($23,744.38).

Medical Developments International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.28.

About Medical Developments International

Medical Developments International Limited manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical and veterinary products, and medical devices. The company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, and Veterinary Products. It offers asthma and COPD pressurized metered dose inhalers, as well as masks and peak flow meters for asthma management for use in home or in hospitals; Penthrox, a prescription only medicine for pain in trauma; and medical devices, such as CPR face shield key rings, CPR masks, finger pulse oximeters, flow meter regulators, MDI tourniquets, manually triggered ventilators, OXI port carry and hand bags, resuscitation kits, oxygen therapy masks, and resuscitators.

