Leon Hoare Acquires 23,761 Shares of Medical Developments International Limited (ASX:MVP) Stock

Medical Developments International Limited (ASX:MVP – Get Rating) insider Leon Hoare purchased 23,761 shares of Medical Developments International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.43 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of A$33,954.47 ($23,744.38).
Medical Developments International Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.28.
About Medical Developments International
Further Reading
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Developments International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Developments International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.