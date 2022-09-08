Gratifii Limited (ASX:GTI) Insider Acquires A$49,999.99 in Stock

Gratifii Limited (ASX:GTI – Get Rating) insider Stephen Borness bought 2,777,777 shares of Gratifii stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$49,999.99 ($34,965.03).
Gratifii Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,113.33, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Gratifii Company Profile
